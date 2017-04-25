The BC Wildlife Federation says the populations of cariboo, moose, elk, deer and fish are declining in the province but there’s still time to turn it around.

Spokesperson Jesse Zeman says a discussion needs to be held….

Zeman says part of the problem is the declining budgets for fish and wildlife management that’s led to less research and therefore more unkowns.

The Federation is holding two town hall meetings on the Island to talk about the situation with the last one going tonight (Tues) in Nanaimo.

It’s at the Nanaimo Fish and Game Association Office on Lakes Road beginning at 7.