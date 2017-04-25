After a survey and two community conversations, One Cowichan found that people are feeling disconnected from the political process and system.

As the BC election nears, Rosalie Sawrie says One Cowichan is trying to increase engagement with new voters and areas in the Cowichan Valley that have shown low voter turn out in the past. She explains why its important to get involved.

One Cowichan is also offering free rides to the polling stations on Election Day. If you are interested in volunteer driving or need a ride, contact them.