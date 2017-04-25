A supervised consumption site is being proposed for Nanaimo to address the current overdose crisis.

It would replace the overdose prevention site in the downtown area that’s a stop gap allowed by the province until Island Health can get a Health Canada approved supervised consumption site up and running..

Island Health’s Dr. Paul Hasselback says the one thousand page application form, going to Health Canada, is just about ready to go…..

There is currently no overdose prevention site in the Cowichan Valley.