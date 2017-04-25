The Liberal Leader is vowing her party, if it forms the next government, will fight the unfounded claims of the U.S. lumber production lobby.

Christy Clark says the duties placed on Canadian lumber products are unwarranted and unfair.

The NDP’s John Horgan says if he is elected May 9th, he will travel to Washington DC within 30 days to make sure BC is properly represented in the softwood lumber dispute.

The focus on lumber today is the result of the United States announcing its intention to impose an average 20 per cent duty on Canadian softwood lumber exports.