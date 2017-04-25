RCMP say no criminal charges will be laid following the train derailment near Woss that left three men dead.
The case has now been turned over to the Transportation Safety Board and WorkSafe BC.
The train was in a yard for reloading last Thursday when it rolled down the tracks and collided with a work crew that was doing track maintenance.
The collision caused a whole load of logs on the Western Forest Products train to come down, pinning several individuals under the logs at the scene.
Two people remain in hospital.