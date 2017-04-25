North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating after a 67 year old man was struck with a rock.

Corporal Krista Hobday says around quarter after 10 last night (Mon) a man was walking west bound on Sherman Road when a passenger in a car threw a baseball sized rock at him.

It hit him in the lower back and he is seeking medical attention for his injuries. Hobday says the passenger yelled something at the man before he threw the rock, and afterwards the victim could hear laughing from the car as it sped off, also west bound on Sherman Road.

Police say it appears to have been a random act and could have been much more serious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment.