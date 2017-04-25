A spokesperson with the Coast Forest Products Association says the first salvo in the softwood lumber dispute has been fired.

The United States announced its intention to impose an average 20 per cent duty on Canadian softwood lumber exports.

Rick Jeffery says it’s too early to determine the injury the move might cause to local businesses, but he says the industry has made investments and upgrades so they are more efficient and they’ve also more diversified…..

Jeffery doesn’t expect a solution any time soon.

He says last time an agreement took five years to get.