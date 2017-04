The Cowichan Green Community will be rebuilding Mandala garden beds at the Kinsmen Park, thanks to funding from Island Health.

The goal is to make new accessible garden beds available to the community, increase Duncan’s capacity for urban food production and provide learning opportunities.

The former Mandala will be replaced with eight new raised beds, which will be available for rent by June.

Prodiuce will be shared with food banks, students, local families and other community members.