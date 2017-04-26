Comox Valley R-C-M-P say the presence of a private drone over an active police incident is a concern.

Police were called out to a report of a man with a firearm in that community last week.

The situation was resolved safely, but a private drone was being flown over the area while members were dealing with the incident.

Constable Rob Gardner says police learned the drone was live broadcasting the event, which jeopardises the safety of everyone involved.

Gardner notes having private drones in the airspace over a scene can also impact police air supports like helicopters.