BC Election Day is less that two weeks away, and the Cowichan Valley has seven names on the ballot.

Anderson says he always wanted to vote for the Libertarian Party, but since there was no local representative, he was unable to. That’s when he decided to step up to the plate. He explains what motivated him to run in the election.

James Anderson is the Libertarian Candidate, and a red seal plumber working and living in the Cowichan Valley.