The Liberal government has missed its own deadline for action on abandoned vessels.

That’s according to Nanaimo Ladysmith MP who says, back on October 26th, 2016, parliament unanimously voted to give the federal government six months to take meaningful steps to address the issue of abandoned vessels.

Sheila Malcolmson says she recently amended her abandoned vessels bill to include advice from local governments and she’s hoping the first debate will take place in September….

The legislation would fix vessel registration, pilot a vessel turn-in program, create green jobs by supporting local marine salvage businesses and vessel recycling, and make the Coast Guard responsible for directing the removal of abandoned vessels.