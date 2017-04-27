Cowichan 2050 is a new project with a goal of finding a unified vision for all municipalities and electoral districts in the Cowichan Valley.

CVRD Brian Carruthers says planning developments from all jurisdictions will still create their own separate official community plans, but through the project ensure that as those plans are developed, there is a regional vision for the Cowichan Valley.

Carruthers says the project is being led by the Cowichan Valley Regional District and will be funded through gas tax funding that was earmarked a few years ago for a regional sustainability plan, but has since been retooled for this project.