Exercise READY ANGLE is taking place on Vancouver Island for the next few weeks.

Spokesperson Captain Jeff Manney says the training scenerio brings together several government agencies including the military, police, and CSIS to practice evacuating Canadian civilians from another country and bring them home.

Manney says for the purposes of this exercise, Vancouver Island will play the failed state with crews deploying from Kingston and working out of the lower mainland.

The exercise will last about two weeks.