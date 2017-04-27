89.7 Juice FM
Wide ranging internet and phone outage
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
staff
Thursday, Apr. 27th, 2017
Cell phone service and the internet was down in many parts of the country today (Thurs).
It didn’t matter if your service provider was Bell, Shaw or Telus – they were all down among others.
No reason has been given for the outage yet.
