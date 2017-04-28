A race takes place every 7 minutes, at the 47th Annual Brentwood International Regatta this weekend.
There are 85 Brentwood College students competing in the regatta, as well as hundreds more volunteering to ensure the event runs smoothly.
Director of Communications Ian McPherson says the event grows each year.
McPherson says there’s lots more to the event than rowing as well.
All proceeds from the food fair go to local charities. The event starts at 2pm today and runs until 12pm on Sunday at Brentwood College School.