The Island Corridor Foundation held its annual general meeting in Nanaimo.

CEO of the Foundation Graham Bruce says there were some significant achievements over the past year…

Bruce says the trail construction from Parksville to Coombs by the RDN was also a highlight of the past year. Bruce says the Victoria to Courtenay route cannot proceed with the Nanoose First Nation claim unresolved and so Southern Rail will be focusing on other areas of development.

He says a big frustration for the Foundation was that the federal government did not sign off on their contribution to the project and now, with so much time passing, a new submission is required.