BC Election Day is less that two weeks away, and the Cowichan Valley has seven names on the ballot.

Sonia Furstenau will be representing the Green Party in this riding. She is currently a CVRD director for Shawnigan Lake. She says there were two main reasons why she decided to throw her name in the hat.

Furstenau says campaigning has been going really well, and shares what she’s been hearing on the doorsteps.

Furstenau says the Green Party is about supporting small businesses innovation and community, offering free child care and early childhood education, and creating a climate action plan, to name a few.