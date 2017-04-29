Hundreds of Cowichan Valley students celebrated community service contributions by youth at Youth Action Day 2017.

The event featured success stories, inspirational speakers, and special guest bands. Stephen Finch is a student organizers of the event, and a grade 10 student from Cowichan Secondary. He says a lot of hard work went into preparing for Youth Action Day.

He says not only is the event a celebration of the youth in action, it also helps to bring people together.

Finch was part of an organizing team that was made up of Nathan Bannister and Susannah Coons from Frances Kelsey, Pheonix Morina from Cowichan Valley Open Learning.

This event was hosted by the Cowichan Intercultural Society Cmpassionalte Leaders Project.