Nanaimo RCMP are investigating whether or not they are dealing with a hate crime.

Mounties say they got a call just before 9 Thursday morning from a businessman who had been visiting Nanaimo and staying at a downtown hotel.

The victim met another man at a licensed facility and both had gone together to a hotel room.

But once inside, the victim says he was assaulted, tied up, and threatened, and had some property stolen.

He had numerous injuries and was taken to hospital, where he required surgery. Police are asking the public shelp in identifying the suspect in the matter who is described as a white man, around 30 years old, with a medium build.

He is balding in the front, and has a moustache and goatee.

He was wearing a white short-sleeve shirt, dark jeans and flip flops.