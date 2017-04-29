Across Canada, the Canada Revenue Agency has received over 18 million tax returns as of last Monday.
89 per cent of them were electronically filed.
Based on last year, the CRA expects over 29 million tax returns in total for the 2016 tax year.
Spokesperson, Simrat Bains says the deadline to file is typically April 30th, but this year, you get one day’s grace…..
Bains says if you owe money, it’s also due on May 1st so that’s when the interest clock will start ticking on your debt to Revenue Canada.