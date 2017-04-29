The Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association is giving the public a chance to see what equestrian vaulting is all about!

Equestrian Vaulting is a relatively new discipline that combines gymnasic movements with equestrian sport to create a team-based dance performed on a movins horse.

A local vaulting troupe will be performing an 80’s themed routine on Monday May 1st at CTRA (see-tra) on Providence Farm.

The demonstration starts at 6:30pm – followed by CTRA’s Annual General Meeting.. Admission is free!