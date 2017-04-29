The riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith is receiving better than 600,000 dollars in Canada Summer Jobs funding for 2017/2018.

That’s up more than 77,000 from last year.

The federal funding will support 190 local jobs for post-secondary students between the ages of 15 and 30.

Executive Director of the Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre, Chris Beaton says the funding allows the centre to both hire students and provide valuable programming to Aboriginal children.

The grant will fund more than 62,000 employment hours at nearly 90 organizations in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, including the Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre, Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Vancouver Island, and Growing Opportunities Farm Community Co-op.