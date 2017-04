Three years ago today, on April 30th of 2014, Kevin Addison walked into the Western Forest Products Mill in Nanaimo.

He shot to death Fred McEachern and Michael Lunn and left two men wounded.

Last December, Addison was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years following convictions for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The Crown had argued in the case, the 50 year old carefully hid his gun and intended to go on the shooting spree as revenge for being laid off.