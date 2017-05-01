BC Election Day is nearing, and the Cowichan Valley has seven names on the ballot.

Eden Haythornthwaite is a former school board chair in the Cowichan Valley, and is running as an Independent Socialist. She wants to offer the community a platform that is unlike any others seen before.

Haythornthwaite says people are very cynical of the current government, and she doesn't blame them.

She is in favour of free child care and education and fully funded accessible health care and quality seniors care. Hathornthwaite’s platform also calls for an overhaul of the tax code so the rich pay their share and fully funded public services.