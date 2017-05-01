As the weather warms up and drier conditions are approaching, Stage 1 watering restrictions go into effect for the Cowichan Valley.

Homeowners can water between 7 and 9am or pm on odd or even days. Hand watering trees and gardens, as well as washing cars and houses are still allowed.

Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone says all communities in the Cowichan Valley collaborated on watering restrictions to avoid confusion among residents, and all are committed to preserving and protecting water.

Stage 1 restrictions apply to residents of Duncan, Ladysmith, North Cowichan, Lake Cowichan, CVRD and Cowichan Tribes.