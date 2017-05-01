North Cowichan Duncan RCMP responded to 4800 calls for service between January and March this year.

That’s 500 more calls compared to the same quarter in 2016. Inspector Ray Carfantan says there’s no explanation or trends that point to a reason for the increase. He says it’s been an extremely busy start to the year.

Carfantan says throughout this year, much of their priorities will remain the same, which includes community relations, domestic violence, traffic safety, aborifinal policing, and also the addition of restorative justice.