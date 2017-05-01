The Times Colonist is reporting the two men who died in a fishing accident near Tofino were from Alberta.

Three others, who had been on board the catamaran, and were plucked from the water by other boaters who were near the area when the distress call came in, were treated and released from hospital.

According to the coast guard, the 5 people were on board an 8.5-metre-long catamaran and were fishing for halibut near Bartlett Island, north of Tofino, on Sunday afternoon, when the boat started taking on water.