Island Ferries still has not struck a deal to deliver passenger only ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver.

Most of the details of the deal have been ironed out but the company is still working on a lease agreement with the Nanaimo Port Authority.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Authority is Bernie Dumas….

Island Ferries says, when they start operating, will depend on when a lease agreement can be struck and on how soon improvements to the Port’s infrastructure can be made.