After some people, attending the Island Corridor Foundation meeting, expressed a desire to get 300 trucks off the road in the Port Alberni area by using rail, a local First Nation chief took exception to the plan.

Chief Brent Edwards, of the Snaw-Na-As First Nation stepped up from the back of the room and told them, taking 300 trucks off the road isn’t all good news because it also means job losses for those drivers.

Because, Edwards says that project and projects like it, along the old E&N rail line are not feasible, the First Nation wants it’s expropriated land back…..

Edwards says the First Nation has some opportunties for the expropriated land that it would like to take advantage of.