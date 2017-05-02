The group that is working to bring a Syrian refugee family to Chemainus says they are hoping to revitalize public interest and get the community involved in preparing for their arrival.

Robyn Gerland with the Chemainus Community Refugee Sponsorship Team says right now, the family is in Turkey and are stuck in limbo – without any real idea of when they can come to Canada. The group is looking to ramp up support, as the cost of bringing the family is growing.

For more on how you can help, contact the Chemainus United Church.