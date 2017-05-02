Members of the Cowichan Tribes community have one more advance voting day to cast their ballot for or against a new Land Code.

The Code would replace the, more than, 34 land management provisions of the Indian Act now in place.

The benefits of a land code will allow Cowichan Tribes to enact and enforce environmental management and protection laws.

The new Land Code will not affect any treaty rights or Aboriginal rights and Cowichan Tribes members will retain tax exemption status.

The advance poll is open at the Siem Lelum Gymnasium on River Road from 9am to 8pm today (Tues).

Regular voting days will take place on May 15th and 16th and until then members can also vote online.