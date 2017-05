Elections BC says 118,270 people voted in the first day of the advance polls in the province.

In Nanaimo/North Cowichan just 469 voters came out on Saturday, out of a riding of 40,000.

in the Cowichan Valley, 1,092 votes were cast out of 44,000 eligible.

The advance polls will be open again Wednesday through Saturday in a variety of locations.

In the 2013 provincial election, 366,558 ballots were cast in the four days of advance voting.