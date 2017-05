BC Election Day is just one week away, and the Cowichan Valley has seven names on the ballot.

Steve Housser is the Liberal Candidate hoping to gain your vote. He’s a former journalist, and has lived in the Cowichan Valley for 17 years. This is Housser’s second time on the ballot, and his support in the last election motivated him to try again.

The BC Liberals platform calls for a personal income tax freeze, new tax credit for BC Ferries users, and a review of school district funding.