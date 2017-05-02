SAR had to muster together a crew early this morning (Tues) to try to locate a group of off road enthusiasts who didn’t return home last night.

RCMP say the group of two men, aged 39 and 55, along with one of their sons and his friend, had headed out for wilderness ride in a remote area southwest of Nanaimo Lakes Road.

They told their families they would be back before dark, but the truck broke down and, rather than walk out on foot in the dark, the foursome decided to stay put and sleep in the vehicle.

The families were not too worried initially because both men knew the area well and were experienced but by the early morning hours they contact RCMP.

SAR found the group just after 6 this morning (Tues).