At least one School District on Vancouver Island (SD 79) has sent a letter home to parents with regards to a popular teen Netflix program.

The program, called Thirteen Reasons Why, revolves around the suicide of a 17 year old girl.

Jason Harrison, Executive Director of the Mid Island Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, says there are concerns about the show….

The District is encouraging parents of teenagers, who are watching the series, to have conversations with their teens to help them make sense of what they are watching.