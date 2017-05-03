Emergency program coordinators from all over the Island, the Sunshine Coast and even Washington will be trying to hone their communication skills today (Wed) during operation, Exercise Sweeper. Parksville’s Emergency Program Coordinator, Aaron Dawson says it became evident following the large scale emergency planning exercise in Port Alberni last year that getting messages out to those who could help in an emergency was a problem….

Dawson says none of our regular communications systems will be affected because in an emergency it will be digital and analogue amateur radio that will be used.