Lori Iannidinardo says people are frustrated with the Christy Clark government, and it’s time for a change.

Iannidinardo is the NDP candidate in the Cowichan Valley. She says the NDP plan on building 114 thousand new units over 10 years to help with the housing crisis.. She says the average British Columbian is struggling.

