The weather stats are in for the month of April and they confirm what we all knew.

It was wet.

Environment Canada’s Doug Lundquist says Victoria got about one and a half times the normal amount of rain, but the further up Island you went from there, the wetter it got and Nanaimo was the eye of the activity…..

Lundquist says, as far as temperatures go, it was pretty close to normal in most locales.

He says for the near future, we can expect more back and forth, with both rain and sunny days ahead.