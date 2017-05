The City of Duncan has taken their proposal for a new zoning bylaw on the road and the final Open House is set for late today (May 3).

Mayor Phil Kent says there are some significant changes being proposed……

Kent says there really isn’t any more developable land left in the City of Duncan and the document deals a lot with redevelopment opportunities.

Tonight’s Open House is at the Girl Guides Hall on Cairnsmore Street and goes from 4:30 to 7:30.