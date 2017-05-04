Important training is taking place on Vancouver Island.

Exercise READY ANGLE brings together several government agencies and simulates evacuating Canadian citizens in an unruly country and bringing them to a safe-haven.

Former ambassador to Senegal Philippe Beaulne says the annual training is very important.

Exercise READY ANGLE is expected to wrap up on Friday.

Ferry goers may have witnessed some of the action…..This past week, the Queen of Cowichan, was escorted by a Royal Canadian Air Force plane and the HMCS Brandon as part of the practice exercise.