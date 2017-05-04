The Cowichan Valley Regional District has launched a new sport tourism initiative to promote the region as a sports destination.

The CVRD’s John Elzinga says the project will provide support to sports organizations and facilities in their bids to host regional, provincial and national events.

A new website is up to market the region’s attributes, including more than 50 sport venues and 100 organizations, to local stakeholders, events rights holders who may be scouting for a location, and teams and spectators coming to the region to participate in an event.