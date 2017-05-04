Samuel Lockhart was the last candidate to join the BC Election race, seeking to represent the Cowichan Valley.

Lockhart is a 24 year old Cowichan Valley resident, and owns an online business selling military and tactical gear. He supports the Conservative Party platform, but decided to run as an Independent Candidate to allow for more flexibility with his platform.

Lockhart explains the motivation behind his decision to run.

Lockhart was born in Switzerland, but has lived in the Cowichan Valley for almost his entire life. He says residents have been really receptive to a fresh, young face entering the race.