The BC Conservation Office is asking Cobble Hill residents to be alert when out in the woods, after a bear was clipped by a vehicle near Empress Avenue and Raymond Crescent.

Sgt. Scott Norris says after the bear was hit, it got up and ran back into the woods.

Norris says bear activity is high at this time of year, so it’s important the residents pay extra attention to keeping garbage bins and compost locked up, and other food sources protected from bears.