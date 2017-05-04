North Cowichan Duncan RCMP are asking the public for help after a break and enter to the local SPCA.

The incident is believed to have happened after 10pm on Wednesday at their location on Bell McKinnon Road.

Police say cash and donations were stolen and damage was done to some property, but luckily no animals were harmed.

Constable Jeannine Beattie says the impact on the community is significant because it’s hurting non-profit organizations.

If you have any information, contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.