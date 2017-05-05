The Cowichan Green Community is introducing a new program to help spark healthy lifestyle changes.

The FoodFit program helps low-income community members to set goals, learn skills and make measurable changes in overall health and fitness. Coordinator Alyssa Loucks says the program is really fun, and provides lots of useful information to participants.

It is a 12-week program that provides support and encouragement for participants to make lasting changes toward a healthier lifestyle. Loucks says they track changes throughout the program as well.

The first 12-week session starts on May 10th (Wed).