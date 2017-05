Advance Polls are busy, and Election Day is nearing, with seven names to choose from in the Cowichan Valley.

Ian Morrison is running as an Independent candidate, after he was unable to run with the New Democrats due to the party’s equity policy. He says the other party platforms are just future broken promises.

He says throughout his campaign, he’s hearing many residents unhappy with the current government and system.

Morrison is currently the CVRD Director for Cowichan Lake South/Skutz Falls.