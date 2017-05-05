This year in Canada close to 920 children under the age of 14 will be diagnosed with cancer and 117 of those children will lose their battle.

Since it began, in 1998, The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock has raised over 22 million dollars to help kids with cancer.

The 20th, Tour de Rock team has been announced.

It includes Sandra Boyd of Vista Radio’s 1240 Coast AM in Port Hardy, from the Nanaimo RCMP, Samantha Caram and Kevin Flood, from the Community of Ladysmith Lindy Skutnik and from North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, Kris Wood.

The team will spend the next five months training on bikes and fundraising, before setting out on September 23rd for the 1,100-km tour of our rock beginning in Port Alice and ending in Victoria on October 6th.