Sixty per cent of motorcycle crashes in B.C. involve other vehicles and most of them happen in intersections.

Caroline Robinson of ICBC says it is motorcycle safety awareness month and last year in the province, 1,600 motorcyclists were injured in 2,600 crashes.

Robinson says motorists should look out for motorcycles, especially when turning left as they can be harder to see and it can be tough to judge how fast they’re travelling.

She says riders should wear all the gear, all the time because it can reduce the severity of injuries in the event of a crash.