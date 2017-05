North Cowichan Council has voted to sell almost 26 acres of land to a development company for 3 million dollars.

Director of Development Services Scott Mack says Turner Lane Development Corporation is purchasing the land located in the Cowichan Lake Road, Skinner Road and Cassino Road area. Although the company’s exact plans for the land is unknown, Mack says they are expecting a residential neighbourhood.

The development company already owns two nearby properties totaling around 9 acres.