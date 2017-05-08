Time is running out if you haven’t decided who to vote for in the provincial election.

Today, we are featuring the Nanaimo/North Cowichan electoral district.

There are four candidates in the running including incumbant NDP candidate Doug Routely who says he is running again for two reasons….

Routley is up against the B.C. Greens, Lia Versaeval who says she’s hearing about lots of issues on the doorsteps, one being a lack of good public transportation….

We called the Liberal candidate, Alana DeLong, twice, and she never returned our call.

Running as an independent is Anna Paddon who says she’s been where many of the constituents of the riding are and would like to see people paid a living wage…

This is Paddon’s second run at the riding.

The election goes tomorrow (Tues, May 9th) with the polls open from 8am to 8pm.